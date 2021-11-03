Colorado kids who participated in the vaccine trial urge others to get the shots

LONETREE, Colo. — Two Lonetree kids were among 3,000 children across the country who were a part of the clinical trial. They now urge, other kids, to get vaccinated.

Children 5-11-years-old can now get the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC gave their final stamp of approval for this age group on Tuesday night. Health officials are now encouraging parents to make an appointment now for their kids.

The 5 and 8-year-old started their trial in July and it ended in August. Their bravery was for a bigger purpose than just themselves.

“I was nervous but not very scared,” Sabastian Lin said.

“I was nervous too but not as scared,” Nikolas Lin said.

The Lonetree family has had loved ones die of COVID. They wanted to fight back in a bigger way to help end the pandemic.

“I told them what you are doing helps you, but it also helps the community and it helps the world and that is a big deal,” their mom Ana Torres said. “My mother lives with us and she is in her 70’s and so for us vaccination is a key priority for the adults and the kids to keep everyone safe.”

The boys didn’t experience any symptoms after their shots. The youngest said he just had a sore arm for a few days.

“It hurt less than the flu shot,” Nikolas added.

It was a blind trial so they’ll find out in the next few days if they received the placebo or the real thing.

“I also have a four-year-old and I wish he had been on the trial but he’s too young, so that is the only loose end in our household in terms of vaccination,” Torres explained.

“It’s really exciting because now we can go play basketball more and see our friends more and have more play dates,” Sabastian said.

Their family is encouraging others to consider vaccinating their kids. Kids will receive a lower concentrated dose and less than adults.

“It’s a good thing to do for others in the community who cannot get vaccinated or who cannot develope an immune response because they are immunocompromised. We need to think about them, if we all just think about ourselves, then we can’t beat this thing and there’s part of the population that really can’t, that has no option,” Torres said.

Walgreens and CVS have appointments in selective locations starting this weekend. There are 8 locations in Colorado Springs and a handful of locations in Pueblo. The Pueblo Department of Public Health is offering vaccines for kids on Mondays by appointment only.

The following locations have vaccine doses for ages 5-11 in Colorado Springs. Note, parental consent is required for vaccination of minors.