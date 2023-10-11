(COLORADO) — Judicial Districts across Colorado, recognizing that many Coloradans represent themselves in legal matters, are providing free legal assistance in 12 locations across the state including the Fourth Judicial District for El Paso and Teller Counties.

The Judicial Department said going to court without an attorney can be an intimidating or overwhelming experience, but it doesn’t have to be. Legal Resource Days help provide assistance to self-represented litigants.

Volunteer lawyers and others will also offer free information and education sessions at the events, and all sessions are free.

Sessions vary by location and can include:

Small claims

Debt collection

Estate planning

Courtroom procedures

Ask-an-attorney

Consumer rights

Protection orders

Collections and garnishments

How to seal a criminal case

Guardianship and conservatorship matters

Landlord-tenant issues

Divorce, custody, and child support

The Fourth Judicial District will hold its legal resource day on Friday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the El Paso County Combined Court located at 270 South Tejon Street. Depending on the sessions, registration will be required.

To register send an email to 04selfhelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (719) 452-5560 or (719) 452-5561 for more information.