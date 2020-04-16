Colorado jobless claims explode by 104,000

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 231,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits over the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) says that it includes 104,217 people who filed initial claims just last week.

Part of the surge in claims comes from the state’s filing system. It has been improving to handle the influx of claims and some of the 104,000 are from people repetitively trying to file for benefits.

“Yes, things are finally moving through. My guess is this will start to level off this is the highest we’ve seen in a week,” said Tatiana Bailey, a Ph.D Economist and Professor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

The surge is largely driven by workers displaced in the hotel and restaurant industries, 21,124 claims last week and over 36 percent of claims up until this point, according to the CDLE.

People working in health care and social assistance is the second hardest-hit sector, with 9,717 of those workers filing this week, contributing to 13 percent of claims. Bailey says, that’s due to some dental and other specialty medical care offices are closed and elective surgeries are required to be postponed.

“Those numbers really add up,” Bailey said. “You can’t go more than two or three miles in Colorado Springs without seeing a dentist office.”

Children’s daycare, auto dealers, barbers, beauticians, and manufacturing are other hard-hit industries. Those sectors saw significant drop-offs in business since statewide stay-at-home orders, non-essential business closures and other measures were adopted to combat the COVID–19 pandemic last month.

Bailey says the longer the recession goes on, businesses like restaurants, which typically have slim profit margins, that were already struggling may not be able to persist without dine-in customers.

“You are going to have a proportion of businesses that either will still be struggling and they’re going to be reticent to go back to full employment or any kind of investment, or they will have to just close altogether,” she said.

The amount of money the state is paying out in benefits is substantial as well. Before the pandemic and related executive orders, the state was paying an average of $8.7 million each week. The week ending on April 11 was $62 million.

That is over three times the average weekly amount during the Great Recession, at $19 million. The highest one month total in Colorado unemployment history was $102.3 million paid in May 2009.

Bailey says, hopefully the $600 checks can stop the downward spiral and give people some confidence to spend.

The $1,200 stimulus check that has begun to start appearing in American’s accounts should help too, Bailey added.

For people who are uncertain about their employment future through the summer, she recommends holding on to the check. But, for people who are more fortunate, Bailey suggests doing your part to restart the economy.

“Almost 70 percent of U.S Gross Domestic Product is consumption and it’s everything from going out to eat, or buying new appliances or furniture, whatever the case may be,” Bailey said. “When that comes to a screeching halt, businesses come to a screeching halt.”