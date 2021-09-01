Colorado hospitalizations reach summer peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— It’s been over a year since hospitals began their fight against COVID-19, and the end is far from over. With more than 800 patients battling COVID-19, hospitalizations in Colorado have reached their summer peak.

Intensive care unit admissions are also seeing an increase across Colorado with an average of 85% of ICU beds are currently in use.

“95% or more of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated,” said Cara Welch, Senior Director of Communications for Colorado Hospital Association.

The Colorado Hospital Association said that capacity continues to be a concern among hospitals. To help out, the Association has activated Tier One of Combined Hospital Transfer Center or CHTC. This means patients can be transferred to other hospitals across the state if the hospital they’re currently at are at capacity and can’t meet their needs. The system was put in place last year, with the last time it was activated was in November of 2020.

“It successfully helped us transfer 1800 patients across our Colorado hospital system, and we are getting to a place where we want to be proactive,” said Welch.

Some hospital systems are also taking action. UC Health has postponed non-urgent surgeries, and Centura Health said that they are keeping a close eye on hospitalizations but can still accommodate patients and accept out-of-state transfers if capacity allows.

In a statement to FOX21, Centura Health said the following:

The vast majority of our COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated. We continue to encourage all in our communities to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are safe and effective and are the best way to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading it to others. We continue to prioritize patients in our communities as we have throughout the pandemic. Centura Health accepts out-of-state transfers from our owned and affiliated hospitals as our capacity allows. All of our hospitals are able and ready to accommodate patients right here in the Pikes Peak region who need our care. Centura Health

“[I’m] Not surprised UC Health is postponing some procedures. We know other hospital systems that are doing the same, and again it may come down to the day and hour as to what their resources are both for staff and space,” said Welch.

