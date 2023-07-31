UPDATE: MONDAY 7/31/2023 12:17 p.m.

(LAS VEGAS, N.M.) — The Pueblo Police Department has confirmed the suspect arrested in New Mexico was the suspect in a homicide that happened on Saturday, July 29 involving a man killed and a dog wounded.

MONDAY 7/31/2023 11:46 a.m.

An officer-involved shooting in New Mexico led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Pueblo, according to the New Mexico State Patrol.

On Sunday, July 30 at around 1:50 a.m. officers with the Las Vegas Police Department in New Mexico were conducting a DWI investigation when a black Nissan truck pulled up alongside officers. Police said the driver of the truck, identified as 43-year-old Robert James Rudichar, asked officers if he was in Las Vegas.

As an officer approached the truck, Rudichar allegedly aimed a rifle out the window of the truck and fired at officers. He then drove away from officers, firing the rifle at them and the DWI suspect. New Mexico State Patrol said at least one Las Vegas Police Officer fired his weapon at the Nissan.

State Patrol said before a pursuit could be started, the Nissan abruptly pulled over and Rudichar got out of the vehicle with a rifle and laid face down on the roadway. Rudichar was the only person in the truck and was arrested.

The investigation revealed that Rudichar was wanted by the Pueblo Police Department as a suspect in a homicide that happened on July 29 at around 8 p.m.

New Mexico State Patrol said there were no injuries during the incident.

Rudichar was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center and is facing charges in New Mexico for Assault on a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle.

New Mexico State Patrol said Rudichar will be extradited to Colorado for any charges he faces here.