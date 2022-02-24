STATEWIDE — The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced today the recipients of the Regional Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards.

Local high school seniors from Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah and Washington will be honored for their leadership in the classroom and community during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, March 1, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Three students (Gold, Silver, and Bronze) will be honored in various categories including the following:

Business & Entrepreneurship (sponsored by Wells Fargo)

Gold – Jaden Bales – Gresham, OR

Silver – Brayan Chávez – Bell, CO

Bronze – Mila Herrera – Kansas City, KS

Community Service (sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive)

Gold – Kayle Orantes – North Salt Lake, UT

Silver – Miguel Silva – Erie, CO

Bronze – Deliannys Reyes – Colorado Springs, CO

Education (sponsored by Southwest Airlines)

Gold – Arlene García – Bellevue, NE

Silver – Katherine Valdez – Madras, OR

Bronze – Harian Aldama– Lafayette, CO

Engineering (sponsored by HHF)

Gold – Ana Rojas – Colorado Springs, CO

Silver – Aniella del Río – Aurora, CO

Bronze – Samantha Romero – Lone Tree, CO

Healthcare & Science (sponsored by CVS Health)

Gold – Jannette Castro-Gómez – Omaha, NE

Silver – Samantha Chávira – Lyons, NE

Bronze – Ruby Olvera – Idaho City, ID

Media & Entertainment (sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal/Telemundo)

Gold – Sophia Nordling – Roeland Park, KS

Silver – Alexander Márquez – Richland, WA

Bronze – Pamela Cárdenas – Denver, CO

Public Service & Social Justice (sponsored by Nike)

Gold – Thalisa Saldivar – Toppenish, WA

Silver – Esperanza Herrera-Moore – Albany, OR

Bronze – Dinell Espinoza – Golden, CO

Sports & Fitness (sponsored by NFL)

Gold – Izaya Laguardia – Portland, OR

Silver – Juan García – Johnstown, CO

Bronze – Anthony Martínez Rosales – Denver, CO

Sustainability (sponsored by Coca-Cola)

Gold – Haley Bates – Omaha, NE

Silver – Liliana McClain – Portland, OR

Bronze – Alexandra Bernal – Denver, CO

Technology (sponsored by T-Mobile)

Gold– Diego Taboada-Cross – Denver, CO

Silver–Jessie Mendoza – Vancouver, WA

Bronze– Diana Hernández – Beverly, WA

After the regional ceremonies conclude, one national recipient per category, for a total of 10, will be recognized and celebrated at the National Youth Awards Ceremony in person. To follow the Youth Awards virtual ceremonies online, use the hashtag #YA23.

Please visit www.rsvpya.com to register.

“We are thrilled to honor and celebrate 300 Latinx outstanding young leaders, but it is also a call to action because they give our community and our nation our best hope,” said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. “We are grateful to our dedicated sponsors for continuing to invest in these leaders of today. Also, a big thank you to singer Ozuna who was the spokesperson for the Youth Awards promoting our applications during Hispanic Heritage Month in partnership with the NFL.”

The Youth Awards for more than two decades are the main feeder to the LOFT (Latinx On Fast Track) Leadership Institute (LLI), which is an active institution focused on leadership, workforce, community, culture, and social justice across 10 sectors (10 cohorts of 30 students bridging the end of their senior year in high school to freshman year in college) founded by Trinity University and HHF.