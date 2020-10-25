Colorado health department releases COVID-19 Exposure Notification System for cellphones using Bluetooth technology

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis today announced that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system, in partnership with Google and Apple.

When users enable the service, their smartphones share anonymous tokens with other users through the phones’ Bluetooth technology. If another user tests positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period and chooses to upload their results, users at risk of infection will receive an alert of potential exposure.

Tokens are not associated with any phone number, name, location or IP address and they change every 15 minutes to add an extra layer of anonymity.

Watch Governor Polis explain CO Exposure Notification in a video

CO Exposure Notifications also provides individuals who receive an exposure alert with instructions on recommended next steps, including information on quarantine and contacting their local public health agency.

>>Learn more about CO Exposure Notifications at addyourphone.com.

>>For additional resources on COVID-19, visit covid19.colorado.gov