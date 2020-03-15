Colorado Governor order suspends ski area operations

COLORADO – Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order Saturday, after cases of coronavirus increased throughout Colorado.

Never would I have believed that a global pandemic would force the temporary closure of our world-class ski resorts. I have been skiing since I was four years old. Our family has had a place in Vail for three decades. And, like so many Colorado families, we were planning a ski trip with our kids over their spring break next weekend. Beyond being a major part of our way of life, skiing supports our workers and businesses…. For those of us who treasure living our lives outdoors, sacrificing our fun is the easier part; but for those who depend on employment in our Colorado high country, the uncertainty of how long they will be out of a job is terrifying. It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands. I take solace in knowing that while we will be temporarily closed for business, we will be saving the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands of Coloradans in the days and weeks ahead. – Governor Jared Polis

Several ski resorts announced their temproary closures prior to the Governor’s order. Those locations include: Steamboat, Winter Park, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Vail and Keystone.

According to Gov. Polis, coronavirus has spread throughout many of Colorado’s mountain communities where premier ski resorts are located. Public health officials have concluded that disease control measures aimed at specific individuals or groups are no longer sufficient to contain the further spread of the virus.

“The challenges posed by COVID-19 are unique and place significant burdens on hospitals and medical personnel. We are aware of the great cost that mountain communities face if our downhill ski resorts close, even temporarily. These costs will be borne by local residents and businesses, and by the individuals and families who come to Colorado to enjoy our beautiful mountains and world-renowned skiing. But in the face of this pandemic emergency we cannot hesitate to protect public health and safety,” the executive order reads.

According to the executive order, ski resorts to will have to suspend operations for one week to slow the spread of coronavirus and conserve medical resources in mountain communities.



The Governor stated he will continue to monitor the course of the coronavirus outbreak in the state and may amend this Executive Order accordingly.