(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Republican Party has initiated a call for a city investigation into a recently censured state senator, alleging misuse of power to reopen an investigation against a political opponent.

“When we decide to censure someone, it’s usually a rare thing, especially against someone within our own party. But this was so egregious. This was so against the values of the Republican Party,” said Colorado GOP Chair, Dave Williams.

The controversy traces back to an altercation involving a “chest bump” nearly two years ago between El Paso County’s District 10 Representative, Sen. Larry Liston, and his political opponent, and El Paso County GOP Division Leader, Rex Tonkins.

Liston, known as one of Colorado’s long-serving legislators, filed a criminal complaint against Tonkins in December 2021, after he allegedly “chest bumped” him.

“He was in my face screaming and yelling at me, and he did a chest bump… I mean, he physically touched me, you know, he didn’t hurt me, but he wanted me to do something,” Liston reported to police after the altercation, captured in body camera footage obtained by the Colorado GOP.

Tonkins, however, brushed off the confrontation, noting that the initial complaint had been dismissed by an investigating officer in December 2021, citing a lack of probable cause. Until, the matter resurfaced in the spring of 2022, escalating to a jury trial where Tonkins faced charges of assault and harassment brought on by the City of Colorado Springs.

Tonkins was acquitted in August 2023. Yet, this legal resolution came at a considerable financial cost of over $15,000.

Williams expressed discontent, stating that despite Tonkins’ acquittal, the ordeal should have been handled differently, pointing to the strain it placed on both parties over nearly two years.

“Shortly after Rex Tonkins was acquitted, we received a complaint from one of our members of the party, and he wanted to present a resolution of censure against Sen. Liston,” Williams explained, why they began investigating the incident.

The crux of the Colorado GOP’s censure against Liston was his alleged abuse of power in the case. They specifically referenced footage they obtained from a police interrogation prior to the trial in January 2022, where Liston mentioned contacting Chief Adrian Vasquez, then vice chief, regarding the case’s reopening.

“I just can’t accept that… so I felt really I should reach out… Commander Vasquez, I called him and told him and apparently, he got in touch with somebody,” Liston can be heard telling the police interviewer in the January 2022 footage.

Williams expressed concern over the implications of someone in power influencing law enforcement actions, calling it a threat to justice and society: “No citizen is able to call up the police chief personally, and ask for a case to be reopened, especially after it was dismissed.”

In a statement to FOX21, Sen. Liston vehemently denied involvement in Tonkins’ investigation, asserting that the accusations were politically motivated.

“I never had any conversation with Chief Vasquez at any time during or after the investigation… The state party should be ashamed of itself for its attempts to smear me and the dedicated Chief of Police, Chief Vasquez,” said Liston.

The full statement to FOX21 from Sen. Liston can be found at the bottom of this article.

On behalf of Chief Vasquez, the Colorado Springs Police Department declined to comment on the allegations.

Williams emphasized that the issue surpassed mere party infighting, stating it was a matter of justice, calling for investigations into Liston, Chief Vasquez, and potential accountability measures.

“We want an investigation to see what exactly happened so that we can if need be, hold him even more accountable. If that looks like a call for him to resign, we’ll certainly escalate at that point,” Williams said, and added that he is expecting an apology from the senator at the very least.

Tonkins said the reason he is involved is because he is concerned about the future of his community. He recently met with Mayor Yemi Mobolade about an investigation.

“He [Mayor Mobolade] basically assured me that will look into why this happened. He assured me that,” said Tonkins.

Yet, in a statement to FOX21, Mayor Mobolade indicated no further action would be take.

“I have met with the Tonkins, listened to their concerns on this issue, and reviewed the history of the case… As Mayor and an elected official, I respect the legal process as well as the jury verdict that was rendered in this case. There are no further grounds for action from the Mayor’s Office regarding this matter,” said Mayor Mobolade.

The full statement from Mayor Mobolade can be found at the bottom of this article.

The situation has now become a subject of political scrutiny as Senator Liston gears up for re-election in 2024. With conflicting narratives and party divisions emerging, voters are left to weigh these developments in determining their representation in the state Senate.

“I had nothing to do with the investigation of Rex Tonkin’s assault and harassment charges filed by the City’s municipal prosecutor. I filed a complaint with the CSPD and they investigated it completely and thoroughly and gave their findings to the prosecutor, who filed the charges against Mr. Tonkins. I never had any conversation with Chief Vasquez at anytime during or after the investigation. The state party should be ashamed of itself for its attempts to smear me and the dedicated Chief of Police, Chief Vasquez. Surely the state party has better things to do than try and trash good public servants like myself and Chief Vasquez. This is nothing but a political vendetta by David Williams and his close friend, Vicki Tonkins who have always opposed me from day one. Shame on the state party.” Full statement to FOX21 from Sen. Larry Liston