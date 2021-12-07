Colorado Gives Day: Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today, Tuesday, Dec. 7, is Colorado Gives Day! Today’s featured Give! Foundation is the Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the only of its kind in the entire state .

The camp was founded in 1967 by the father who was looking for accessible options for summer camp for his son who was deaf. Over a decade, the camp amassed acreage on Old Snowmass and thus began its expansion into what it looks like today.

The camp runs year round and welcomes youth, parents and interested volunteers who would like to engage with the camp whether it be participating in a camp, volunteering on staff, donating and more.

To learn more about Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, click here.