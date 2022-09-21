COLORADO — Colorado is expanding the criteria for monkeypox vaccines and offering mobile clinics in response to an increased vaccine supply.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the new criteria removes the 14-day time limit for those with increased risk of exposure to monkeypox. The state has also expanded eligibility to those living with HIV.

“We closely monitor vaccine supply and demand in Colorado and adjust our vaccination criteria as appropriate in this evolving response,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. “This eligibility expansion allows Coloradans to proactively protect themselves and their communities by getting vaccinated before potential exposures, rather than only after a known exposure.”

Those that now qualify (any sexual orientation or gender identity) for the vaccine include anyone who:

Has had close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days

Has multiple or anonymous sexual partners

Has close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur

Was diagnosed with gonorrhea or syphilis in the past six months

Is living with HIV

Already uses or is eligible for HIV PrEP (medication to prevent HIV, e.g. Truvada or Descovy or Apretude)

Engages in commercial and/or transactional sex (e.g. sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods or needs)

Identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has monkeypox

Colorado said they are adding monkeypox vaccines to select state-run mobile clinics throughout the state. Walk-ups are accepted as supply allows, and Coloradans who are eligible can schedule appointments online.

Clinics are available around the state with one in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo.

CHN Pueblo: 807 N. Greenwood St. Sept. 26 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Make an appointment Club Q: 3430 N. Academy Sept. 30 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Make an appointment

More information about vaccine eligibility and other vaccine clinics in the state can be found on the CDPHE’s website.