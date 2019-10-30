Colorado driver’s licenses, ID cards can be stored and used digitally

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Coloradans soon will be able to use digital IDs on their smartphones in their dealings with state agencies.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that residents can create the ID by scanning their driver’s license into the app myColorado .

“As technology evolves, I’m excited to make sure that the government keeps up with the times. We are rapidly moving to support the use of mobile digital identity solutions that allow any of us to verify our identity and conduct business without the need to carry a plastic identification card,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado continues to be a national leader when it comes to technology. Today I’m excited to announce myColorado, the State of Colorado’s official mobile app, providing residents with secure and convenient identity verification and increasing access to state services anytime, anywhere.”

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The system goes into effect December 1.

Polis said it’s more secure than carrying around plastic identification in an age where many are using digital wallets to pay for goods and services.

He said the ID could be used as driver’s licenses next year. They can’t be used yet for police purposes or at airport security screenings.

Several states are considering or developing digital IDs, including Iowa, Idaho, Maryland and Wyoming.

“The myColorado app is just the beginning of our journey to increase virtual access to government services,” explained State Chief Information Officer and OIT Executive Director Theresa Szczurek, Ph.D. “Stay tuned as the State of Colorado continues to expand the myColorado app by adding features and services that Coloradans want the most.”