(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said a statewide outage on Tuesday, Jan. 16 is now resolved after a brief technical issue.

On Tuesday just after 1 p.m., the DMV wrote it was “still determining the cause of the service interruption,” which caused total or periodic outages to most services on Tuesday.

Impacted services, according to the DMV on Tuesday, included:

Online DMV services

Driver license and ID card services at state and county driver license offices

MV Express Kiosk services

County Motor Vehicle Office services

DMV call centers

All services are now fully operational, according to the DMV.