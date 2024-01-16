(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said a statewide outage on Tuesday, Jan. 16 is now resolved after a brief technical issue.
On Tuesday just after 1 p.m., the DMV wrote it was “still determining the cause of the service interruption,” which caused total or periodic outages to most services on Tuesday.
Impacted services, according to the DMV on Tuesday, included:
- Online DMV services
- Driver license and ID card services at state and county driver license offices
- MV Express Kiosk services
- County Motor Vehicle Office services
- DMV call centers
All services are now fully operational, according to the DMV.