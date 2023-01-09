(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) rejected over 140 personalized license plate requests in 2022 because the sequence was determined to be lewd, crude, and/or rude.

“We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradoans take in picking their personalized plate,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected.”

The list of rejected license plates can be viewed online.

The list features requested license plates that were rejected automatically by the DMV’s processing system, DRIVES. The system rejects some requests if they run afoul of the DMV’s offensive and omit list.

The list, which has been built over the years, using the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) recommendations, known offensive words and terms, as well as comparing what other states do not allow.

Periodically a committee of DMV staff members reviews the list of terms and alphanumeric combinations and can be removed from the list by committee vote, or if through a hearing or courts, the DMV is ordered to remove the combination.

A customer may appeal the decision with the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Hearing Division.

Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 212 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees. A personalized plate can cost between $25 and $75 to renew.