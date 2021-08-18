Colorado Department of Transportation resumes Bustang to Broncos Aug. 28

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation is relaunching its Bustang to Broncos service, starting with the Los Angeles Rams game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Aug. 28. The service was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stadium’s restrictions on capacity.

“This will be our fifth season of Bustang to Broncos, and this service has been a huge success in previous years, with full buses for all regular-season games and most of the pre-season games,” said Amber Blake, CDOT’s director of transit and rail.

The roundtrip fare is $30 per person. All coach buses are climate-controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.

“By providing an alternative transportation option for fans, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions, provides a designated driver, and enhances safety by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, and on the highways coming to and from Denver on game days,” said Blake.

Bustang to Broncos Preseason Service

Saturday, August 28: Denver vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. kickoff

Schedule: (times are approximate):

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High

2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal

3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot

Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High

3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride

4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot

Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers are confirmed by headcount.

10:30 p.m. Departure: Charter Bus Lot

12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal

12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers are confirmed by headcount

10:30 p.m. Departure: Charter Bus Lot

11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit this website.

CDOT will release the regular-season schedule for Bustang to Broncos in early September.

Facemasks are required for both drivers and passengers, additional personal protective equipment will be issued for drivers, hand sanitizer wipes will be offered to passengers upon boarding and all coach buses will be cleaned and disinfected after each route and after the day’s completion of all routes.

Ace Express Coaches of Golden contracts with CDOT to operate Bustang to Broncos.