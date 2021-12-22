Colorado Department of Transportation cautions holiday travelers of heavy traffic

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding everyone to anticipate heavy traffic throughout the state for the next few weeks, given the holidays.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said, “During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it. We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let’s end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022.”

All CDOT projects will be suspended statewide by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30. Projects may resume their regular schedule on Monday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 3.

Traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver is expected to be heavy on Thursday, Friday, and the days after Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25. Heavier than normal traffic is anticipated on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday, Jan. 2, between Vail and the Denver area from mid-morning until late afternoon.

Drivers also should expect increased traffic along the Front Range before and after Christmas, due to the number of large shopping areas located on or near the urban corridors.

Christmas week is one of the higher travel periods in Colorado. Vehicles counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels the previous two years:

2019 Westbound Eastbound Total Friday, Dec. 20 25,297 20,054 45,351 Saturday, Dec. 21 26,824 20,135 46,959 Sunday, Dec. 22 22,307 20,772 43,079 Monday, Dec. 23 23,353 21,932 45,285 Tuesday, Dec. 24 16,524 16,755 33,279 Wednesday, Dec. 25 15,587 14,462 30.049 Thursday, Dec. 26 25,909 20,115 46,024 Total 155,801 134,225 290,026 2020 Westbound Eastbound Total Tuesday, Dec. 22 15,744 15,870 31,614 Saturday, Dec. 23 19,606 18,481 38,087 Sunday, Dec. 24 18,164 16,241 34,405 Monday, Dec. 25 14,909 12,310 27,219 Tuesday, Dec. 26 24,628 21,270 45,898 Wednesday, Dec. 27 21,892 20,968 42,860 Thursday, Dec. 28 18,055 16,088 34,063 Total 132,998 121,148 254,146

Road conditions can change quickly at this time of year. Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by checking www.cotrip.org.

Specific information regarding Interstate 70 also is available at: www.GoI70.com.