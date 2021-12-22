Colorado Department of Transportation cautions holiday travelers of heavy traffic

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding everyone to anticipate heavy traffic throughout the state for the next few weeks, given the holidays.
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said, “During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it. We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let’s end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022.”
All CDOT projects will be suspended statewide by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30. Projects may resume their regular schedule on Monday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 3.
Traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver is expected to be heavy on Thursday, Friday, and the days after Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25. Heavier than normal traffic is anticipated on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday, Jan. 2, between Vail and the Denver area from mid-morning until late afternoon.
Drivers also should expect increased traffic along the Front Range before and after Christmas, due to the number of large shopping areas located on or near the urban corridors.
Christmas week is one of the higher travel periods in Colorado. Vehicles counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels the previous two years:
|2019
|Westbound
|Eastbound
|Total
|Friday, Dec. 20
|25,297
|20,054
|45,351
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|26,824
|20,135
|46,959
|Sunday, Dec. 22
|22,307
|20,772
|43,079
|Monday, Dec. 23
|23,353
|21,932
|45,285
|Tuesday, Dec. 24
|16,524
|16,755
|33,279
|Wednesday, Dec. 25
|15,587
|14,462
|30.049
|Thursday, Dec. 26
|25,909
|20,115
|46,024
|Total
|155,801
|134,225
|290,026
|2020
|Westbound
|Eastbound
|Total
|Tuesday, Dec. 22
|15,744
|15,870
|31,614
|Saturday, Dec. 23
|19,606
|18,481
|38,087
|Sunday, Dec. 24
|18,164
|16,241
|34,405
|Monday, Dec. 25
|14,909
|12,310
|27,219
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
|24,628
|21,270
|45,898
|Wednesday, Dec. 27
|21,892
|20,968
|42,860
|Thursday, Dec. 28
|18,055
|16,088
|34,063
|Total
|132,998
|121,148
|254,146
Road conditions can change quickly at this time of year. Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by checking www.cotrip.org.
Specific information regarding Interstate 70 also is available at: www.GoI70.com.