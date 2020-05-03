Colorado Department of Labor and Employment holds virtual town halls

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Monday, May 4, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will hold two unemployment virtual town halls to provide updates and information on Colorado’s unemployment insurance program.

The town halls will start at 9:10 a.m. in English and 11:30 a.m. in Spanish.

Participants will be able to join online or by phone.

Topics to be covered include: gig workers/self-employed claims filing, returning to work and unemployment benefits, tips for filing a successful claim, and more.

Registration is available at coloradoui.gov although it is not required.

Online access and call in information will be available Monday morning at coloradui.gov.

