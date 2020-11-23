Colorado Crisis Line continues record-breaking volume during COVID pandemic

DENVER — Colorado Crisis Services continues to field a record-breaking number of calls and texts during the COVID-19 pandemic, topping 24,800 services last month alone.



Calls and texts to the crisis line report that they have steadily increased during the pandemic. Compared to January and February of this year, the average monthly volume is up more than 33% between March and October. The crisis line has exceeded 21,000 calls and texts in every month of the pandemic except April, reaching an all-time high of 24,843 contacts in October.



“With the ongoing pandemic, economic downturn, natural disasters and social unrest, it’s been a very challenging year for people across our state,” said Robert Werthwein, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health, which oversees Colorado Crisis Services. “You don’t have to be diagnosed with a substance use or mental health condition to be struggling right now. We encourage all Coloradans to reach out anytime, for themselves or a friend.”



Crisis line staff answered more than 800 calls and texts each day in October. Throughout the pandemic, anxiety, depression, and thoughts of suicide have remained top reasons for contacting the crisis line.



Colorado Crisis Services provides residents with mental health, substance use or emotional crisis help, information, and referrals. Its mission is to strengthen Colorado’s mental health system by providing Coloradans with greater access to crisis services, regardless of their ability to pay.



If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Learn more at coloradocrisisservices.org.