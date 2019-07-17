Colorado crews fight Chuckegg Creek Fire in Canada

Fire crews from Colorado and Wyoming arrive in Canada to aid in fight against the Chuckegg Creek Fire.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Fire crews from Colorado and Wyoming have arrived in Canada, ready to help in the efforts to fight the massive Chuckegg Creek Wildfire.

The Pikes and Alpine hot shots and San Isabel T-21A crews flew out with the Platte and Big Horn Basin T-21A crews from Denver International Airport on July 10. The group of 100 firefighters was briefed and transported out to the fire on July 11.

Fire crews from Colorado and Wyoming are briefed before assisting in firefighting efforts in Canada.

They will be broken up into crews of 20, and plan to spend a total of two weeks on duty in northern Alberta, Canada. They will be putting out hot spots, mopping up, and securing fire lines alongside Canadian crews.

The Chuckegg Creek Wildfire has burned more than half a million acres and, at one time, forced the evacuation of more than 11,000 people.