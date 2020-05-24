Colorado couple ties the knot outside of hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS– A Colorado couple married outside of UCHealth Memorial Hospital, while maintaining social distancing from family and friends.

Jeannette Adelmann and Mark Cravens tied the knot Saturday morning. Adelmann’s mother is ill in the hospital, so she decided to bring the wedding to her!

“It’s important that we go ahead and move up the timeline, and do it now. And family members have really stepped forward, and the hospital has stepped forward, and everyone has pitched in to make this happen.” said the groom, Mark Cravens.

“It’s a joyous day, it’s a joyous occasion. We both think we are very very lucky to be marrying today,” said Cravens.

The wedding not only provided joy to the happy couple, but also to everyone who caught a glimpse of the special moment.

“The patient came to us with a request and we were more than happy to honor,” said Kimberly Sperry, an employee at UCHealth Memorial Hospital. “It is a wonderful ray of sunshine in the middle of a pandemic!”