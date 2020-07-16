Colorado College keeps classmates informed during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — From schools to businesses and entities in between, information on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people’s lives is changing nearly every day.

Since May, two students at Colorado College posted an article everyday on the college’s journalism page detailing the changes on campus, what their fellow students are doing in relation to the pandemic, and monitoring trends locally.

“This newsletter was created out of a need for information right now with so many things up in the air about the pandemic and the pandemic disrupting so many parts of Colorado College and so many parts of its plans for the fall semester,” said Miriam Brown, a senior at the college with a major in Sociology and minor in journalism.

Brown is reporting on her Colorado Springs campus out of Tennessee, her counterpart Arielle Gordon is doing the same out of Maryland.

The two met freshman year, Brown was a section editor and Gordon a writer. They’ve had classes and a friendship since. Last year, they served as co-editors in chief of the campus’ newspaper, the Catalyst. The two are now co-presidents on the independent board for student-run publications, Cutler Publications.

“The response has been really positive overall,” said Gordon, who is majoring in history and political science with a minor in journalism. “We’re really glad to hear our classmates, incoming students, just the community is reading it and finding it as a useful source of information.”

They rely on emails, phone calls, and video chats during their remote reporting. As the trends change and plans in response to those changes do as well, the two have aimed to make it a constant source of what’s been happening on campus.

“We are one of the central sources of information for this specific beat for the Colorado College community,” said Brown.