Colorado College requires all students, faculty, staff to be fully vaccinated for 2021-22 school year

Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College has announced it will require all students, faculty, and staff who are learning, living, working on or accessing campus for the 2021-22 academic year to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

CC says everyone on campus will be most protected from the coronavirus if everyone has been vaccinated. All members of the campus community will be required to provide proof of vaccination or exemption by August 1.

The college will consider requests for exemptions for medical, religious, and personal reasons.

No other information has been given as of this time but CC says they will provide more information on the process soon.

For other vaccine or COVID-19 related information on the Colorado College campus, visit the COVID-19 Updates on their website.

