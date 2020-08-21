Colorado church thanks first responders with free meal

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Fellowship of The Rockies Church honoring first responders who help keep the city safe Thursday, with a free food truck meal.

The group paid local food trucks to come out and feed the men and women working the frontlines.

“We think so much of them, we respect them and so we’ve had fire, police, sheriff, paramedics here. We’ve shuttled food to food stations and to St. Mary and the Parkview ER, and we are so thankful for what they do for us,” said Charlie Jones, Senior Pastor at Fellowship of the Rockies.

First responders were fed both lunch and dinner.