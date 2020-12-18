Colorado Christmas: Last-minute gift ideas from the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — Christmas Day is exactly one week away and if you still need some last-minute gifts, look no further than the shops, restaurants, or breweries around town!

For the coffee lover on your list, Mission Coffee Roasters located at 11641 Ridgeline Dr., Suite 170 in Colorado Springs, offers a home delivery coffee subscription for $22.50 every month. You can even send it to your loved one with a personal gift message.

Mission Coffee Roasters

Surely someone you’re buying for has a sweet tooth, so why not have a box of sweet treats delivered straight to their door?

Cookie Charm is an online store that has been serving Colorado Springs and beyond for several years. They are like a greeting card, but on a cookie with edible frosting. Each cookie is $6.99 but you can also order a Christmas gift box, like their popular ‘Woodland Series’. Cookie Charm is offering 50% OFF of their local delivery fee for the Colorado Springs area. Use promo code: LASTMINLOCAL.

Cookie Charm

With restaurants in Pueblo and El Paso County adhering to Level Red restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial, many of them could use our help. A gift card or gift certificate makes a great last minute gift that you can stop in or call ahead to get.

Nothing says, “you’re special” like the gift of relaxation. A gift certificate to a local massage therapy studio might be just what your friends or family need to finish out 2020. Camino Massage Therapy located at 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite J in Colorado Springs, offers a ‘Holiday Bath Kit’ that includes a candle, bottle of lotion, and CBD bath bomb for $52.00. You can order online and pickup in store or have it shipped to your loved one.

Camino Massage Therapy

We all know craft beer is best in Colorado, and local breweries are currently in the same boat as restaurants, only outdoor drinking or take it to-go. Get the beer-drinker in your life a growler from a local brewery.

If you’ve never stopped into LadyFingers Letterpress at 113 E. Bijou St. in Colorado Springs, you’re missing out. From hand-printed greeting cards to unique gifts, you will find nowhere else, this store is so cool. Give your friends a holiday card that no one else will have. Most of their cards cost about $6.00, but they also have tiny holiday cards for $2.50.

Ladyfingers Letterpress

Life is like a box of chocolates, but it’s even better when the chocolate is organic. Radiantly Raw Chocolate has two Southern Colorado locations, 3312 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs, and 935 Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs. Pick up a box of their ‘Holiday Salted Caramel Walnut Bark’ for $15.00. It is made with Radiantly Raw’s ‘No Moo Mylk Chocolate’ with a dairy-free date based caramel swirl, topped with walnuts, cacao nibs and pink Himalayan salt.

Radiantly Raw Chocolate

Only in Colorado, can you find wine made from lemons! Evergood Elixirs is a unique winery located at 613 County Line Rd., Unit L in Palmer Lake. They have four different bottled wines, like their original ‘Skier Pee’ citrus wine. You can find their wines at hundreds of liquor stores throughout Colorado or you can order a six-pack online for $65.94. For a limited time, they are also offering a holiday mulled cranberry lemon wine called ‘Heart Warmer’, sold at select locations.

Evergood Elixirs

And if you’re hoping to spice up the holidays this year, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has put together the perfect giftbox full of uniquely Pueblo flavors for $45.

You’ll find lots of goodies inside, including a t-shirt and your own packet of Pueblo chile seeds.

Karmic Konnection, also located in Pueblo, has an abundance of metaphysical supplies. Do you have friends who want to clear all traces of 2020 from their home? Send over some good wishes and a bundle of sage for $7.99, just in case!

Know of other great gift ideas around town? Send us a note and we’ll update this story!