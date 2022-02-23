Colorado Ballet to present fan favorite, ‘The Wizard of Oz’

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Ballet will be presenting The Wizard of Oz at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in March.

The whirlwind adventure ballet returns to Denver with Septime Webre’s whimsical ballet. The Wizard of Oz will be performed for the first time since its world premiere to sold-out audiences in 2019 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera, located at 1385 Curtis Street.

The ballet will pay testament to innovation and collaboration in 21st-century dance, complete with flying monkeys, swirling tornados, and all of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters. The show will also include iconic elements such as Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz book by L. Frank Baum.

Commissioned by Colorado Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, and Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the show will feature athletic choreography and live music merge.

Colorado Ballet is thrilled to bring The Wizard of Oz back to Denver this season… It took two years of dedication, creativity, and hard work—as well as a lot of brains, heart, and courage—to bring The Wizard of Oz to the stage in 2019 and, I must say, it was worth it. After all, where else can you see the Yellow Brick Road spring into dance, witches soar across the stage on bubbles and bicycles, and Colorado Ballet’s talented artists pirouette, jeté, and “floss” their way to the Emerald City? We are delighted to share the homecoming performances of this wonderful ballet with our Colorado community in March. Artistic Director Gil Boggs

The following are performance dates and times:

Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2 p.m.*

Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.