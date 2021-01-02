Colorado Avalanche to play Vegas Golden Knights at Lake Tahoe for NHL Outdoor Series

A near-capacity crowd takes their seats prior to the ceremonial puck drop during the NHL Stadium Series game Feb. 15, 2020, at the Air File: Force Academy, Colo. (Photo: USAFA Public Affairs)

COLORADO– For the second year in a row, the Colorado Avalanche will lace up outside for an outdoor game, according to ESPN Sports.

On February 20th, the Colorado Avalanche will face the Las Vegas Golden Knights at Lake Tahoe, which lies on the border of California and Nevada.

The Boston Bruins will also play the Philadelphia Flyers in the two-game event.

Last year, the Avalanche played against the Los Angeles Kings in a Stadium Series outdoor game at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The Avalanche lost that game 1-3 with a hat trick by Tyler Toffoli.

The Avalanche start training camp this Sunday, January 3rd, 2021.

The late start of the season is due to the coronavirus panedmic. Players and management came to a schedule agreement on December 20, 2020.

The NHL season starts on January 13th, 2021. There will be no preseason games.

According to the NHL, the current plan is to play games in teams’ home arenas with the understanding that fans will not be permitted to attend in most, at least for the beginning of the season.

