Colorado AG to make announcement Wednesday on Elijah McClain grand jury investigation

DENVER (KDVR) — Attorney General Phil Weiser will make an announcement on the statewide grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain on Wednesday.

McClain died in 2019 after an altercation with three police officers and after being sedated with ketamine.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order in June 2020, assigning Weiser as a special prosecutor to investigate McClain’s death.

He made the order months after Dave Young, the former District Attorney for the 17th Judicial District, declined to file any criminal charges and after local and national protests over McClain’s death were spurred by a Minnesota police officer’s murder of George Floyd.

Colorado’s Attorney General announced he had handed the McClain case over to a grand jury in January 2021.

The investigations “need to be thorough. They need to inspire public confidence,” Polis said at the time. “I’m confident that the process is in place to do so with a special prosecutor. These are decisions that need to be well done rather than done too quickly.”

