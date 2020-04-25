Colorado 5th grade teacher uses green screen magic to spread joy during online learning

HUGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Andrea Andersen has used costumes, props and a green screen to help her students and their families through what has been a challenging time.

For the first time in 26 years, “Mrs. Andersen” is teaching her fifth graders at Genoa-Hugo School in Hugo, Colorado online, as schools across the country moved to remote learning to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

She hopes the silly and wacky moments offer some joy to her students.

Andersen wants to show her kids she is still there for them even if they aren’t at the school together.

The lighter moments help Andersen as well. It has been tough to be away from the classroom for the longtime teacher.

“I hope I can continue to have a passion for teaching because it’s really hard when you don’t see the kids everyday,” said Andersen.

Her lesson plans for the rest of the school year may have changed, but her fifth graders will still walk away having learned perhaps one of the most valuable lessons of all.

“They persevered through a really hard situation and that’s something to be really proud of. And in the big picture of life, that skill is probably going to get them further than some of the skills that missed out on on at school,” said Andersen.