Coloradans share masks as part of ‘Colorado Mask Project’

COLORADO SPRINGS– Coloradans are donning masks to participate in the Colorado Mask Project, an initiative to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Governor Jared Polis asked all Coloradans to wear face coverings when they leave their homes to perform essential activities, such as going to the grocery store, to work, or on a walk in the neighborhood.

FOX21′ employees share their masks:

FOX21 viewers also shared their masks. Some of which, are very creative.

Scientists, public health experts and governmental officials agree that DIY masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19. However, DIY masks do not provide 100% safety from transmission. That’s why it’s important to wash your hands, follow stay-at-home orders and adhere to social distancing guidelines The Colorado Mask Project

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments are also taking part:

Following @GovofCO's recommendation, State Troopers will begin wearing masks while continuing to serve the public. We wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect us.



— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 4, 2020

Homemade DIY instructions don't explain how to make these for some reason… Mask up to keep yourself and others safe! — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 5, 2020

Click here to learn how to make your own mask using a tshirt and share your mask on social media using the hashtag #DoingMyPartCO.