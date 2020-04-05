Coloradans share masks as part of ‘Colorado Mask Project’

COLORADO SPRINGS– Coloradans are donning masks to participate in the Colorado Mask Project, an initiative to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Governor Jared Polis asked all Coloradans to wear face coverings when they leave their homes to perform essential activities, such as going to the grocery store, to work, or on a walk in the neighborhood.

FOX21′ employees share their masks:

  • Craig Coffey
  • Taylor Bishop
  • Courtney Fromm
  • Shane Crigger

FOX21 viewers also shared their masks. Some of which, are very creative.

Scientists, public health experts and governmental officials agree that DIY masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19. However, DIY masks do not provide 100% safety from transmission. That’s why it’s important to wash your hands, follow stay-at-home orders and adhere to social distancing guidelines

The Colorado Mask Project

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments are also taking part:

Click here to learn how to make your own mask using a tshirt and share your mask on social media using the hashtag #DoingMyPartCO.

