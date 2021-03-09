Colo. Ag industry has a cow over Gov. Polis’ ‘MeatOut’ proclamation, Pueblo issues its own

PUEBLO, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis has proclaimed the 20th as MeatOut Day.

The “MeatOut” proclamation getting a lot of flack as a slight to the agriculture industry.

Tuesday, the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners signed a proclamation making March 20, 2021 “Pueblo County Cattlemen’s Day.”

County Commissioner Chris Wiseman spearheading the proclamation.

“MeatOut implies we should boycott a Colorado commodity,” Wiseman said. “Because of my support of the industry over the years, I want to be consistent.”

Wiseman worked at the Colorado State Fair for 18 years, with three of those years as Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture.

“Pueblo was built on cattle. People talk about the Steel City but before it was the Steel City the Thatcher Family, Charles Goodnight. Cattle was a mainstay and that’s why Pueblo is here.” Wiseman said.

Joey Musso a friend of ranchers and farmers in Pueblo said MeatOut Day is a bunch of bull.

“That was kind of a strike to the face,” Musso said. “We need to really think about what were doing here.”

Musso appreciates local commissioners for stepping up.

The day was started in 1985 by the Farm Animals Rights Movement to encourage non-vegetarians to consider moving toward a plant-based diet. Typically the movement is environmentally pointing out the greenhouse gas emissions, especially methane.

“We need to make the right choices to reduce that footprint,” said Wiseman. “But cattle is not the place to start.”