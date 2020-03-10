Colleges in Southern Colorado adjust schedules amid coronavirus concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colleges around southern Colorado are making changes to their schedules and course offerings in order to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

COLORADO COLLEGE

Colorado College announced Tuesday they will extend their spring break by a week – through March 29.

When students return to school on March 30, they will be doing online classes for Block 7, the next section of classes on the academic schedule. Colorado College will monitor the coronavirus and determine mid-block 7 if they can resume in-person classes for Block 8.

Colorado College operates on the block plan, in which students take, and professors teach, one class at a time in intensive 3½-week segments, followed by a four-day block break. There are four blocks in a semester, eight blocks in the academic year, with the same amount of course material covered in a block as in the semester system.

Also, Colorado College is canceling most, if not all, large campus events scheduled between now and the end of Block 7, including admission open houses.

To read more on Colorado College’s decision, click here.

UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO, COLORADO SPRINGS (UCCS)

University of Colorado – Colorado Springs

The University of Colorado – Colorado Springs (UCCS) is working with faculty to identify which classes can and could move to an online format if needed but are not mandating it at this time.

The UCCS Faculty Resource Center is working with individual faculty to put those pieces into place.

Faculty who feel comfortable making the transition are being encouraged to do so so that they can look for any potential problems in that transition if UCCS has to implement online classes more broadly.

UCCS-sponsored student travel to countries identified as CDC risk level 2 or 3 will be canceled.

UCCS didn’t have any students who were on study abroad programs to Italy this semester.

All other faculty and staff UCCS-sponsored travel will remain at the discretion of the traveler.

COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY PUEBLO (CSU PUEBLO)

CSU Pueblo

CSU Pueblo‘s March 4 update stated, “We have a number of individuals working on a plan to ensure that we are prepared to take care of our students and employees in the event our campus is directly impacted by the coronavirus.”

CSU Pueblo said university-sponsored travel to countries with a “red warning level 3,” or higher, will not be approved. In the event approval was given to travel prior to this travel warning restriction, they say to contact your supervisor and respective travel companies, to process cancellations, reschedule, or receive reimbursements.

No further update has been released regarding classes or scheduling for CSU Pueblo.

To read more on CSU Pueblo’s most recent update, click here.

We will be updating this story with additional colleges as we receive more information.