COLD CASE SOLVED: Pueblo Sheriff’s Detectives solve “Baby Hope” homicide 23 years later

PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe they have solved a 23-year-old cold case involving an infant girl whose body was found in the Arkansas River, west of the Nature Center.

The case of “Baby Hope” had been under investigation since 1996. In 2017, Detective David Butterfield took over the case and continued to pursue leads into the identification of the baby’s parents and any other involvement in her death.

In early 2019, Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives were contacted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who agreed to conduct an updated analysis of “Baby Hope’s” DNA and as a result, produced a list of persons of interest as possible parents of the child. That’s when detectives began contacting the individuals, including 52-year-old LeeAnne Hed.

In October of 2019, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tried to question and contact Hed. She refused and days later Pueblo Police investigated a burned car with a body inside found in the parking lot of Southern Colorado Gaming & Events Center. Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified the body as Hed. Along with the Coroners report, Pueblo Police believe her death was a result of a suicide.

Further investigation by sheriff’s detectives following Hed’s death determined she was solely responsible for the death of “Baby Hope” based on facts and evidence collected throughout the entire case. Detective Butterfield positively identified that Hed was “Baby Hope” mother. The case has now been closed.

The “Baby Hope” case began August 24, 1996, after two fishermen found the body of the infant in the river below the reservoir. An autopsy revealed that the baby had been born alive before she was left in the river. The cause of death was drowning and deemed a homicide. The child was buried under the name of “Baby Hope” at Mountain View Cemetery.

As all leads in the “Baby Hope” death were exhausted, the case was acknowledged as a cold case.

“If not for the support and assistance provided by the CBI, this case would still be unsolved,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “I want to thank CBI for their work on helping us bring a resolution to this case and I commend our detectives for their perseverance, dedication and diligent work on it. Bringing closure to this case demonstrates our determination to solve crimes, no matter how old or how cold the case may be.”

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that if they have information on any active or cold cases, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).