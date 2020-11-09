COLD CASE: CSPD continue to search for answers in the death of Michael Dobbins

COLORADO SPRINGS — 22 years ago, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue.

When officers arrived on November 9, 1997 at approximately 3:08 a.m., they found the body of Michael Dobbins, lying in the alleyway next to a dumpster adjacent to the Economy Inn Motel.

Dobbins lived alone in a trailer in the immediate area.

CSPD said Dobbins had stab wounds to his body. There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

If you recognize Dobbins or have any information on this case, please call CSPD Cold Case detectives at (719) 444-7000.