Code red alert issued by Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office

CHEYENNE WELLS — An urgent post appeared on the Facebook account of the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.

It reads:

For those of you in CW who received the code red to stay [indoors], PLEASE STAY [INDOORS] UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

No further information has, so far, been offered to explain the circumstances behind the post.

Map provided by CDOT shows the highways closed due to police activity in Cheyenne Wells Wednesday morning.

According to CDOT, road closures are in place on Highway 40 between mile markers 469 and 473 and on Highway 385 between mile markers 152 and 149 in Cheyenne Wells.

FOX21 News reached out to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office and was told they could not offer any comment or confirmation on the situation.

This story will be updated.