(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is offering to brighten your day and celebrate a milestone or holiday with a special visit from a furry, scaly, or feathery animal ambassador with their Animal Grams program.

CMZoo’s Animal Grams are paid off-site visits from a CMZoo animal ambassador and EdVenture staff member. Each visit lasts five to ten minutes and includes a one-of-a-kind art piece created by a CMZoo animal.

Animal Grams can be booked in a variety of ways for a variety of celebrations, said CMZoo.

Staff travels locally to people’s homes, offices, and more for these quick visits. Staff can provide an educational talk, or just let you sit with the animal quietly, or pose for photos together.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

“I absolutely love this program because the reactions from the people we visit are pure joy,” said Dawn Moon, EdVenture Outreach Supervisor at CMZoo. “Usually, the door opens, and they see an opossum, snake, or bird waiting to meet them, and they let out a huge, ‘oh my goodness!’ It’s so much fun, and the animals seem to enjoy the new smells, sights, and sounds, and getting lots of yummy rewards for choosing to participate in the program.”

Book your very own visit, or a surprise Animal Gram for someone you love, at cmzoo.org/grams.

“Some people schedule an Animal Gram for themselves, which I think is a creative way to show yourself some love,” said Moon. “We sat and talked for a few minutes while she enjoyed the visit. It was totally uplifting for her, and I thought it was a really great way to give herself a little boost.”