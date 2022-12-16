(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari has once again ranked in the top 10 for having the best zoo lights in the U.S. and the best in Colorado.

Electric Safari was ranked as having the third ‘Best Zoo Lights‘ in America, as rated in USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Top 10 Best Zoo Lights Finalists

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) Wild Winter Lights at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo Philadelphia Zoo LumiNature Zoo Lights Miami Dallas Zoo Lights U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo WildLights at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Electric Safari continues through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, and is not open on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.

According to CMZoo, Electric Safari features “50 acres of twinkling lights, 85 artisan-made light sculptures, and breathtaking nighttime city views.” New this year, guests who visit on a ‘non-peak day’ can save $5 per ticket to Electric Safari.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

There are discounts available for Military, Seniors, and Zoo Members. Santa will also be available for photos in the Safari Lodge from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly through Friday, Dec. 23.

CMZoo said Electric Safari is also an important fundraiser for the Zoo and tickets to the event help to “fund animal care, Zoo operations and improvements, and conservation projects.”

For tickets to Electric Safari and for more information, click the event link above.