(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Sept. 26 the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) welcomed a new member of the CMZoo family a 3-year-old female Matschie’s tree kangaroo named Som.

Som (which rhymes with “roam”) came to CMZoo from another organization accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and CMZoo said guests can see her in Australia Walkabout.

“We’re told she’s very curious and that she loves kale and steamed sweet potato, which we’ll happily provide,” said Amber Callen-Ward, lead animal keeper in Australia Walkabout at CMZoo. “We’re extra excited to welcome her because it’s the first time we’ve cared for a female tree ‘roo at CMZoo. So far, she seems really sweet.”

According to CMZoo, there are only about 2,500 Matschie’s tree kangaroos in the wild in their only known habitat: The Huon Peninsula of northeastern Papua New Guinea. Threatened by logging and mining exploration, the kangaroos are considered endangered.

Last week, a male tree kangaroo, Tristan was taken to the Denver Zoo where he was recommended to breed with Denver Zoo’s Matschie’s tree kangaroo, Pearl by the Species Survival Plan (SSP).

CMZoo said it supports the SSP by providing homes and care for tree kangaroos that don’t have current breeding recommendations, like Som. While Som receives quality care, she’s also contributing to the conservation of her species by inspiring and educating guests.