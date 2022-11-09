NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 56th Annual CMA Awards live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

CMA Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

  • Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
  • Humble Quest – Maren Morris
  • Palomino – Miranda Lambert
  • Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year

  • HARDY
  • Walker Hayes
  • Cody Johnson
  • Parker McCollum
  • Lainey Wilson

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • LOCASH
  • Maddie & Tae

Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
  • Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
  • Brent Mason (Guitar)
  • Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)
  • Derek Wells (Guitar) 

Single of the Year

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) 
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 
    Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson 
    Producer: Trent Willmon 
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

Song of the Year

  • “Buy Dirt” 
    Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” 
    Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce 
  • “Sand In My Boots”  
    Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne 
  • “Things A Man Oughta Know” 
    Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” 
    Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton 

Two awards have already been announced ahead of the event.

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Musical Video of the Year

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

Check out a list of performers and presenters here