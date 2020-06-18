Closing Martin Drake Power Plant by 2023, one of many options in front of CSU Board

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Board for Colorado Springs Utilities is in the final steps of creating its plan for energy generation over the next 20 years and some of its more likely options include closing the Martin Drake Coal Power Plant by 2023, 12 years ahead of a deadline chosen five years ago.

The Integrated Resources Plan will be a blueprint for the utility and some of the top-rated options consider cutting coal generation nearly entirely by 2030.

“It’s just not cost-effective anymore to be producing energy with coal. It seems like its cheap on paper, but the costs are much more expensive,” said Jill Gaebler, a Colorado Springs city council member and Chair of the CSU Board.

Some of the costs associated with the plant outside of the coal it burns is disposing of the coal’s ash, massive amounts of water intake and treatment, and maintaining the smokestacks and scrubbers CSU is mandated to have in the plant.

The top three options selected by the Utilities Policy Advisory Committee (Portfolios 12, 16, 17) all close Martin Drake in 2023. Portfolio 12 calls for part of the Nixon Power Plant, a much larger power generator, by 2026.

A timeline and ranking by CSU’s UPAC of the resource plans the CSU Board is considering.

Portfolio’s 16 and 17 would phase out Nixon by 2030. In Wednesday’s presentation, CSU estimated the cost saved by closing Martin Drake Power Plant is between $40 million and $125 million.

Those plans call for the power generation to be replaced by a combination of renewable energy, power storage by way of batteries, reducing power demand by consumers, and mobile natural gas generators.

“Natural gas is not a bridge fuel and people need to stop the narrative of its cleaner, its greener, its natural. The methane emissions from natural gas extraction are absolutely a planet killer,” said Amy Gray, a volunteer and JEDI coordinator with the environmental non-profit 350 Colorado.

Gray has been advocating for an end to fossil fuel generation for four years to CSU and one of over 100 to log on for public comment Wednesday. The majority called for Portfolio 16 or 17 to be implemented. Despite her opposition to natural gas, Gray says she supports Portfolio 17 because, while it calls for the mobile natural gas generators, it does not call for new natural gas facilities.

The mobile generation units, according to CSU officials, will be necessary because, while coal will likely stop being burned at Martin Drake and other coal facilities, the infrastructure to transmit electricity is still largely concentrated at those plants and will take time to reorganize.

An analysis of resource plan options created by CSU staff and presented to the Utility’s board Wednesday.

Portfolio 17 is rated as the most reliable option of the ones being considered by the board. It comes as the State of Colorado has been requirements on Utility’s to cut carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050.

The plans come after around a year of several hours-long meetings to receive public input on what rate payers want to see in the direction of the utility.

“We’re trying so hard to balance all of the voices in our community. All of the ratepayers, all of the customers who care about the cost of their utilities, they care about reliability, and they also care about the environment,” Gaebler said. ” Trying to balance that often has us, not on the leading edge, but somewhere in the middle trying to listen to everyone.”

The Board will make a final decision on the energy plan Friday June 26 during a meeting at 8 a.m.