Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In conjunction with Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period targeting rural areas of Colorado, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) have partnered with UCHealth Memorial Hospital to endorse the increased seat belt enforcement period from July 15-21.

The goal is to raise awareness about seat belt safety.

Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 86 percent, which sits below the national average of 90 percent.

According to a CDOT study, five of the six counties with the lowest seat belt use rates are rural:

Cheyenne – 65 percent

Delta – 75 percent

La Plata – 76 percent

Montezuma and Chaffee – 77 percent

Rural areas of Colorado historically have the lowest seat belt use rate percentages, and unbuckled traffic fatalities continue to occur.

Last year, 215 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the state, accounting for more than half of the 410 total passenger vehicle deaths.

In 2017, an estimated 70 lives could have been saved if everyone in Colorado had buckled up.