(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo Municipal Court will participate in the warrant forgiveness program on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and individuals will have the opportunity to speak with a defense attorney.

“The purpose of the program is to allow people to get back on track and resolve their outstanding municipal cases,” said Municipal Judge Carla Sikes.

According to a press release, people with warrants, regardless of the offense, are invited to the court building, located at 200 South Main Street, “to clear their warrants and will not be arrested on their warrants.”

Defendants will also have the opportunity to resolve their cases or set them over for a future court date, along with the availability to meet with the Judge, City Prosecutor as well as defense attorneys and probation officers.

The program is in partnership with the Pueblo Municipal Court, the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Probation Department, Recovery Monitoring Service, and Pueblo Police Department.