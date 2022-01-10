Classes open for self defense training and martial arts!

COLORADO SPRINGS — From family martial arts to adult self defense classes, a local gym is ready to teach you some serious skills. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went down to CFMAF Martial Arts & Fitness to learn all about their classes and what else they have to offer in 2022. On Friday, January 14, CFMAF Martial Arts & Fitness is bringing back its popular Safety & Self Defense class for women, and you can sign up for that, right here.

