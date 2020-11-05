Clark County gives update on counting of ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the nation awaits results from Nevada, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says it could take until Saturday or Sunday before the state’s largest county finishes tallying the bulk of mail-in ballots that have been returned.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said the election department processed 63,262 ballots Wednesday.

He said more than 34,000 of those ballots were ones dropped off at voting sites on Election Day and more than 4,000 were received in the mail over the past two days. The other 24,000 ballots were ones that were in pending when the election department stopped processing to get ready for election day. Mail-in ballots continue to arrive at the election department daily.

He said his team is currently counting 51,000 ballots today and will release those results Friday. He expects to have the bulk of the mail-in ballots to be read Saturday or Sunday. Mail-in ballots can be counted until Nov. 12 as long as they have a Nov. 3 postmark.

“Mail ballots on this scale is new to the state of Nevada. Our process has run a bit slower as a result,” he said.

Gloria will hold daily news conference at 10 a.m. with updates on ballot counting until all counting ends.

“The last day we can tabulate and send ballots into the system is Nov. 12 so that night we will stay here until we are done entering ballots into the system.”

“Our goal here in Clark County is not to count fast,” Gloria said. “We want to make sure that we are being accurate. The results in the state of Nevada obviously are going to be very important to the entire country.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Gloria said he would not have any numbers to release until Thursday because he wanted to provide accurate information.

The state did release more results around 9 a.m. that showed that President Trump trailing Joe Biden by around 12,000 votes over President Trump.

“We are doing this to provide transparency,” he said. “What we have left now is to process provisional ballots, electronic ballots that were sent to overseas voters, electronic ballots that were processed for disabled voters, and also some special ballots that were for new residents.”

On Wednesday, he added that 337,000 mail-in ballots have already been counted and his team can process as many as 70,000 ballots a day. Mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 3 will be accepted until Nov. 12.

The Wednesday news conference was interrupted by a man who ran up to Gloria yelling “Biden’s covering up the election.” Gloria took a brief break before restarting the news conference. Thursday’s news conference will be held indoors.

Although he wouldn’t give a specific number, he said some observers — which includes Democrats and Republicans — were removed from monitoring the processing of ballots because they broke rules.

“They were consistently trying to interact with our workers which disrupts their work. They may have been rude or unprofessional with some of the colleagues that where there observing or they wouldn’t remain in the observation area that we clearly defined.”