City wants input about public park improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city wants to hear from you on how they should upgrade local parks.

Three historic downtown parks are the focus of a new master plan, recently launched by the city’s parks, recreation and cultural services department.

This step invites the public to suggest new ideas for acacia, antlers and alamo square parks.

“Our city is really growing, and it’s thriving. Some of these parks are doing really well, some have challenges. We’d like to work together to provide that park experience that everybody looks forward to in colorado springs,” said Britt Haley,

The surveys online are now open and the city will be taking suggestions about what needs improvements, potential changes, and elements worth keeping.

Then they will come up with design ideas and how to pay for it.

Click here to take the survey.