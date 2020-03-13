City suspends Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services programs: Silver Key still operating

Preventive measures being taken to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is suspending several programs and services offered by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department.

This includes the following:

The Deerfield Hills, Hillside and Meadows Park community centers will suspend all programming starting March 16, resuming March 30, including food distribution programs. This aligns with closures implemented by local school districts. The situation will be reassessed as needed.

All youth and adult recreation programs and activities, including the Therapeutic Recreation Program (TRP), will be suspended until April 6. This is in alignment with the Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA).

Sertich Ice Center is suspending public programming starting March 16, reopening April 6. The center is closed for routine building maintenance from March 30-April 5.

The community meeting to discuss the Urban Forest Management Plan scheduled for March 18 has been postponed to a later date.

Small scheduled events, less than 250 participants, are being held at the City Auditorium at the discretion of event organizers.

The Pioneers Museum remains open at this time, however, hands-on exhibits have been closed.

During the closures, facilities will undergo additional deep cleanings.

For facilities that remain open, which includes but is not limited to:

All parks, trails, and open spaces but the city advises visitors to practice social distancing, personal hygiene practices and should stay home if they are sick.

Silver Key Coronavirus Response Plan

All Silver Key services will remain open, but each will operate under our public health crisis plan.

For any senior in need, please contact Silver Key’s Silver Line at 719-884-2300.

Silver Key Connection Cafes:

Patrons will be offered the opportunity to receive their meal in a prepared “grab and go” format. This will allow clients the choice to receive their meal in a portable format, to then return home-mitigating any potential exposure. For those who themselves choose to still dine in the Café location the regularly prepared meal will remain an option. This elective option was made after careful contemplation and discussion with experts and health officials to find the best solution to senior food insecurity needs as well as to avoid excessive social isolation. Those who choose to dine at the Café, will be met with signage and informed staff who will advise about the need to be mindful of best practices in illness prevention including social distancing. Moreover, we will be increasing our cleaning protocols above and beyond our normal high-quality practices. Silver Key Senior Services

Sites are hosted throughout El Paso County. Some sites may, without notice, elect to pause service in the best interest of public health and wellness. This will be handled on a case by case basis.

Please contact Silver Key’s Silver Line 719-884-2300 for the latest updates.

Silver Key Home Delivered Meals (HDM) including Meals on Wheels:

Perhaps more than ever, this service (that is so much more than a meal), is critical to older adults. Seniors who are regularly homebound and/or those who have followed precautionary advice to stay home and away from large public settings need the visit of reassurance that includes a hot delicious nutritious meal-conveniently delivered to their homes. We place the utmost importance on the health and safety of clients. We also know that having someone visit with healthy meals is also important to our clients. To that end we are following the advice and direction of Meals on Wheels America and public health officials, by enacting the following protocols: Silver Key Senior Services

Plan for a 6-foot distance between the delivery person and the client.

For those interested in Home Delivered Meals service this can be a helpful and convenient option to consider.

Call 719-884-2300 or visit: https://www.silverkey.org/services/home-delivered-meals/ to sign-up.

Silver Key Reserve & Ride-Transportation:

At this time, Silver Key will continue Reserve & Ride services as usual with the following additional protocols:

Vehicles will be receiving increased cleaning protocols above and beyond our normal high-quality practices.

Additional signage and well-versed staff who will advise about the need to be mindful of best practices in illness prevention including social distancing.

Anyone who displays flu-like symptoms may be asked about their symptoms and to consider if their trip is vital at this time.

Silver Key Senior Assistance and Food Pantry:

At this time, Silver Key continues with Senior Assistance services as usual with the following additional protocols:

Communal and other workspaces will be receiving increased cleaning protocols above and beyond our normal high-quality practices.

Additional signage and well-versed staff who will advise about the need to be mindful of best practices in illness prevention including social distancing.

Anyone who displays flu-like symptoms may be asked about their symptoms and to consider if their visit is vital at this time and/or if their concern can be handled via phone/email.

At this time, Silver Key’s Food Pantry will be temporarily switching to a “pick-up” ONLY model for all Food Pantry programs, including Commodities (CSFP), Emergency Food Pantry (TEFAP), etc until further notice. During this time, Silver Key will pause on the “client choice” model in the interest of public health and safety.

In keeping with the normal process, clients are asked to come in during their designated times, according to their last name. Hours will not change.

Clients who use Silver Key Reserve & Ride transportation for their food pantry visits will have their Food Pantry items delivered to them.

Silver Key Volunteer Impact Program (V.I.P.) and Active Living:

Silver Key Active Living is placing a temporary pause on all non-essential trainings, activities, and events through March 31st.

Canceled events include:

Zumba Gold

Movies at Silver Key

Live Music: Cinnamon Tea Flute Quartet,

Bunco

Top 10 Scams/Identity Theft by Adam’s Bank

Painting classes.

Silver Key will reevaluate all Active Living training in April.