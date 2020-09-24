City Public Works hits milestone on re-paving project

COLORADO SPRINGS – City workers repaved their 1,000 lane mile Wednesday morning as part of the ballot issue 2C voters approved back in 2015.

The City’s Public Works department committed to repaving 1,000 lane miles in five years between 2016-2020. That includes both public and neighborhood road. Click HERE to see a map of the roads they are working to improve.

According to the city approximately 70 more miles are still set to be repaved before the end of the year, for a total of 1,070 lane miles, which is roughly the same distance as Colorado Springs to Chicago.

The 1,000 mile road repaved was on North Walnut Street and Mesa Road.