(Cañon City, Colo.) — When Nori Ford and Paul Roller of Roller’s Donuts and Pastry Shop announced they would be closing the doughnut shop after more than 10 years in business, the Cañon City community was saddened by the loss of a local and beloved breakfast favorite. The tradition, however, of the famous doughnuts and recipes customers grew to love, will continue.

Roller’s Donuts & Pastry Shop before its closure in January 2023

Doughnut from Roller’s Donuts & Pastry Shop

Insert Adam Schuknecht. He’s the owner of City on a Hill Coffee and is now the keeper of recipe favorites handed down to him from Ford and Roller.

Those recipes, while they will remain secret, will continue to be rolled out and beloved traditions carried on, from the new City on a Hill Coffee location in Cañon City.

Schuknecht said while he and his staff were renovating the new building, they would always stop by Roller’s for doughnuts to snack on during the day.

When Schuknecht heard Roller’s would be closing its doors, he knew he had to act fast.

Schuknecht said he built a close relationship with the owners at Roller’s and from there, things took off.

“We couldn’t let Cañon City be donut-less, so we bought Rollers’ equipment. Paul Roller and Nori Ford passed on their recipes to us so we can continue their legacy in this town,” according to a Facebook post.

Even more, Schuknecht said he hired previous employees at Roller’s to join his team and to help train other employees to make the delicious breakfast treats.

City on a Hill Coffee in Cañon City now serving doughnuts

Schuknecht said the staff was trained on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, on how to make the doughnuts, which in turn was a pretty ‘sweet’ deal for the community. Every doughnut the staff trained to make was given to customers for free.

City on a Hill Coffee opened its newest location at 420 Main Street on Monday, March 6 with the doughnuts and all. The new location is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is closed on Sundays. The shop can be reached at (719) 285-8093.

Schuknecht said the community has been reaching out in droves in search of the famed doughnuts in Cañon City. “They [Ford and Roller] were a big part of people’s lives and through their doughnuts and through their job, they really touched a lot of people,” said Schuknecht.

Nori Ford speaks to FOX21 prior to the closure of Roller’s Donuts & Pastry Shop in January 2023

Schuknecht said a former front staff member from Roller’s who made connections with devoted customers and knew the community well, was also hired at City on a Hill Coffee and is now being trained to make lattes, so they can stay in the front and carry on those connections.

After almost a year of renovating the building, Schuknecht said he’s excited to be open and serving the beloved doughnuts.

City on a Hill Coffee’s original location is in Leadville, Colorado, and is located at 508 Harrison Avenue. Schuknecht said while they are not selling doughnuts at this location currently, it may be something they add down the road. The shop can be reached at (719) 486-0797.

In January 2023, the original Roller’s Donuts location on 2347 Fremont Drive was sold to new owners. The shop was opened by Roller and Ford in 2012 and developed a loyal following. At one point, there was even a Board of Directors for Roller’s Donuts that met at the location every week.