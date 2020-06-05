City offers temporary outdoor seating options for restaurants in Colorado Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MAY 18: Amanda Neas serves Tom Mitchell and Lori Mitchell as the Floridian restaurant opens on May 18, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS – With restaurants now open for limited dine-in services, the City of Colorado Springs is working to help restaurants accommodate more customers while adhering to social distancing requirements.

To answer Governor Jared Polis’ call for municipalities to expand outdoor dining, the Colorado Springs Planning and Community Development Department is accepting applications for temporary use and revocable permits to expand dining areas to the following areas:

Private parking lots

Sidewalks

Café patio extensions

Balcony seating

To accommodate in the permitting process, the planning department will waive fees for revocable and temporary permits, and expediting the review process to one week. Restauranteurs may apply for planning department approval for expanded outdoor dining through https://coloradosprings.gov/OutdoorDining.

The City Clerk’s office, in compliance with the Colorado State Liquor License Enforcement Division recent rule change, is implementing an expedited local process for the restaurant to modify their liquor licensed premises to temporarily serve alcohol in an expanded dining service area. Both City and State Liquor Enforcement Division application and approvals are required, and information regarding applications for a Temporary Modification of Premises of the existing liquor license is available at www.coloradosprings.gov/liquor.

“Restaurants have been one of the harder-hit industries during the COVID-19 global pandemic. As businesses work to comply with public health orders, implementing these creative solutions for restaurants to accommodate more customers can help them be more sustainable,” said Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson.

Temporary liquor license modification permits, and revocable and temporary use permits will be issued for 120 days and may be extended by future public health orders. Outdoor seating areas must also comply with the El Paso County Public Health limited dine-in regulations for COVID-19. Restaurants are encouraged to contact El Paso County Public Health to determine any additional requirements for outdoor seating. Contact healthinfo@elpasoco.com or (719) 578-3199 for more information.

“We continue to work with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Downtown Partnership and the City’s economic development division to find new solutions for businesses in this era of social distancing. Businesses may have circumstances unique to their location, but we are committed to work with restaurants to help them navigate zoning and permitting regulations,” said Peter Wysocki, Director, Colorado Springs City Planning and Community Development.