City of Woodland Park announces business and resident relief fund

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — On August 11, 2020, the City of Woodland Park will begin accepting applications for its special CARES Act allocation of two types of relief fund grants, one to aid businesses and the second to assist residents.

The City anticipates a total allocation of $500,000 across both business and resident relief funds.

Businesses:

Businesses and non-profit agencies located within the City of Woodland Park are invited to apply for

up to $5,000 in relief for COVID-19 related business expenses.

The program, Woodland Park Business Relief Fund (WPBRF) is pass-through funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). Initially the City anticipates that $300,000 will be allocated for small businesses, and $100,000 will be designated for local non-profit organizations.

Types of eligible business expenses include: rent or mortgage, utility payments, employee payroll, accounts payable and other bills, payment of fixed debts, and expenses to adapt and/or repurpose a business in order to serve the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents:

Similarly, residents who live within the City limits of Woodland Park are invited to apply for relief

funding up to $500.

Types of eligible resident expenses include: rent or mortgage, utility payments, healthcare expenses, and other COVID-19 related bills.

The City anticipates allocating $100,000 for the resident program, Woodland Park Resident Relief Fund (WPRRF).

These relief funds were established on May 18, 2020, through Governor Polis’ Executive Order

D2020 070, the CARES Act, to establish the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Distributed through DOLA, this fund will reimburse costs to Colorado Counties, Municipalities and Special Districts for necessary expenditures which were incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency; expenses which were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State of Colorado; and were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.

Application review will begin on September 14, 2020.

>>Click here to visit the City’s website for more information and applications.