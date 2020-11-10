City of Pueblo provides update on Broadway Tavern & Grill

PUEBLO – The City of Pueblo and Broadway Tavern & Grill have agreed to a stipulation after the establishment was found violating public health orders.

According to a press release by the city, Broadway Tavern & Grill admitted that it failed to adhere to health orders on six different occasions.

COVID-19 Education and Compliance Technicians found the Broadway Tavern failed to comply with health orders on six different dates including August 21, September 10, September 23, September 29, October 15, and October 22.

Broadway Tavern was issued an 18-day suspension with 3 days served, 8 days are due and 7 days are held in abeyance. A stipulation of the agreement is that Broadway Tavern could serve the suspension or pay a fee.

The Broadway Tavern agreed to pay a fee in lieu of suspension.

The matter will go before the City of Pueblo Liquor and Beer Licensing Board on November 18 for approval.